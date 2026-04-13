V.F. (VFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $18.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

The stock of maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland has risen by 14.22% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of V.F. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.13 billion, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $9.34 billion, which would represent changes of +13.51% and -3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for V.F. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, V.F. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, V.F. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.89 of its industry.

One should further note that VFC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.