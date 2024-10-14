VF Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 22 analysts have published ratings on VF (NYSE:VFC) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 18 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 13 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $16.82, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.57% from the previous average price target of $13.95.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $16.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $20.00 - Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Hold $20.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $13.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $14.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $9.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $15.00 $13.00

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, VF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

