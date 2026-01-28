VF Corp Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $300.85 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $167.78 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $2.875 billion from $2.833 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

