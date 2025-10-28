VF Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $189.77 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $52.18 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $2.802 billion from $2.757 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

