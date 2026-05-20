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VF Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

May 20, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - VF Corp. (VFC) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations was $119.28 million compared to a loss of $150.27 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.30 compared to a loss of $0.39. Operating income was $62 million compared to a loss of $73 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, operating income increased to $54 million from $16 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, the company reported breakeven per share compared to a loss of $0.14.

Fourth quarter revenue was $2.17 billion compared to $2.14 billion, prior year. Adjusted ex Dickies, revenue was up 8% year-over-year.

The company's Board of Directors authorized a quarterly per share dividend of $0.09.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, VF Corp. shares are up 8.75 percent to $18.21.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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