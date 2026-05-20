VF Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - VF Corp. (VFC) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations was $119.28 million compared to a loss of $150.27 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.30 compared to a loss of $0.39. Operating income was $62 million compared to a loss of $73 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, operating income increased to $54 million from $16 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, the company reported breakeven per share compared to a loss of $0.14.

Fourth quarter revenue was $2.17 billion compared to $2.14 billion, prior year. Adjusted ex Dickies, revenue was up 8% year-over-year.

The company's Board of Directors authorized a quarterly per share dividend of $0.09.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, VF Corp. shares are up 8.75 percent to $18.21.

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