Vesync Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

Vesync Co., Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support for agenda items including the re-election of directors, dividend declarations, and share issuance mandates. Notably, the special resolution to amend the company’s articles of association was also approved with full consensus. The voting outcomes demonstrate strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

