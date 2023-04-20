Vestmark Debuts Direct Indexing

Personal Finance

April 20, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Vestmark just unveiled its direct indexing offering which is part of its personalized unified managed account that will give its clients more bespoke services like tax optimization and portfolio management according to reporting by Diana Britton for WealthManagement.com.

Initially, the company launched six index-based SMA strategies in January. Now, it’s adding to this with its direct investment platform, enabling direct indexing for customers. This is just one part of its comprehensive, outsourced portfolio management service - VAST. 

VAST includes direct indexing, separately managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and individual securities. It’s already available on the Manager Marketplace which counts 200 managers and 1,000 strategies. Additional offerings include daily optimization to maximize tax loss harvesting.

Another feature is values-based investing which allows clients and advisors to screen out investments based on certain criteria. The current minimum for VAST is $250,000. While Vestmark’s offerings are similar to other institutions, the primary differentiator is the daily tax loss harvesting as other companies tend to harvest tax losses on a monthly or quarterly basis. 

 

