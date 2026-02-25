Vestis (VSTS) Price Target Increased by 26.85% to 7.84

The average one-year price target for Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) has been revised to $7.84 / share. This is an increase of 26.85% from the prior estimate of $6.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.66 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from the latest reported closing price of $7.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestis. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 19.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTS is 0.11%, an increase of 22.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 160,820K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 19,814K shares representing 15.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,804K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 9,692K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,844K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,081K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 44.54% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,688K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 93.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 191.05% over the last quarter.

Greenstone Partners & Co. holds 5,094K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares , representing an increase of 62.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 156.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.