Verve To Present At June Conferences; VERVE-102 Phase 2 Trial To Begin In 2H 2025

June 02, 2025 — 03:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV), a clinical-stage company pioneering gene editing medicines for cardiovascular disease, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference - June 4, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET, New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - June 9, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. ET, Miami, FL

Pipeline Updates:

VERVE-102 is an investigational, in vivo base editing therapy designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver, offering a potential one-time treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or HeFH and patients with premature coronary artery disease.

Initial data from the Heart-2 Phase 1b trial showed a mean LDL-C reduction of 53 percent, with a maximum drop of 69 percent at the 0.6 mg/kg dose level after a single infusion.

No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

The company expects to begin Phase 2 dosing in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory clearance.

Verve also received FDA Fast Track designation for VERVE-102 in March and is on track to deliver an opt-in data package to Eli Lilly, with a partnership decision expected in the second half of 2025.

VERVE-201, targeting the ANGPTL3 gene for patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia and HoFH, continues in the Pulse-1 Phase 1b trial, with a program update anticipated later this year.

VERVE-301, targeting Lp(a), is in preclinical development under Verve's collaboration with Lilly. The company received a milestone payment from Lilly in Q1 2025 following the nomination of VERVE-301 as the development candidate.

Q1 Performance:

Verve reported a net loss of $31.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $48.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in Q1 2024.

R&D expenses totaled $54.5 million, up from $48.4 million in the same quarter last year, with stock-based compensation of $5.6 million.

General and administrative expenses were $15.2 million, compared to $14.2 million in Q1 2024, including $5.6 million in stock-based compensation.

Cash Position:

Verve ended the quarter with $497.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing a cash runway into mid-2027.

Currently, VERV is trading at $4.8, up by 7.8 percent on the Nasdaq.

