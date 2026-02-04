Veru (VERU) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Veru (NasdaqCM:VERU) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 896.09% from the latest reported closing price of $2.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.01%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.19% to 3,562K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,890K shares representing 24.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,311K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing an increase of 40.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 79.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 355K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing a decrease of 977.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 232K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Oppenheimer holds 198K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 32.49% over the last quarter.

