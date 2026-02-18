Vertiv’s $15 Billion Backlog Is the Loudest AI Signal in 2026

For the past two years, the artificial intelligence (AI) investment narrative has focused almost exclusively on silicon. Investors constantly asked, "Who makes the chips?" and the answer was usually NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, as 2026 unfolds, the bottleneck in the AI revolution is shifting. It is no longer just about acquiring the processors; it is about the physics of keeping them running.

As AI data centers grow larger and chips run hotter, the primary constraints have moved to power delivery and thermal management. This shift has crowned Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) as the "utility company" of the AI era.

Without Vertiv’s high-density cooling and power systems, the latest generation of high-performance chips cannot function at scale.

Following a massive fourth-quarter earnings report that sent shares trading near all-time highs of roughly $243, Vertiv has proven that it is not just a manufacturing stock, but a structural necessity for the digital economy.

A $15 Billion Signal for Future Growth

On Feb. 11, 2026, Vertiv delivered what Wall Street calls a beat-and-raise quarter, fundamentally resetting expectations for the company's growth trajectory. The numbers tell a story of accelerating demand that is effectively decoupling from broader, slower-moving industrial trends.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Vertiv reported net sales of $2.88 billion, representing an organic increase of 19% compared to the same period the previous year. Profitability was even more impressive, with Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) hitting $1.36, beating analyst consensus estimates of $1.29. The company also generated $910 million in adjusted free cash flow, giving it ample resources to reinvest in its factories and supply chain.

The Mic Drop Metric: A $15 Billion Backlog Matters

While revenue growth was strong, the true standout metric was the order backlog. Vertiv ended 2025 with a backlog of $15. billion, a staggering 109% increase compared to the previous year. This figure is critical for investors because it represents contractually secured demand.

Unlike consumer tech companies that rely on quarterly sales trends, a backlog of this magnitude means a substantial portion of Vertiv’s revenue for 2026 and 2027 is already locked in. This provides a level of visibility that is rare in the industrial sector. Furthermore, management issued bullish guidance for the full year of 2026, projecting revenue between $13.25 billion and $13.75 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to jump to $5.97 to $6.07. This 43% projected earnings growth effectively moves the company's long-term financial targets forward by nearly two years.

Engineering the Moat: How Vertiv Protects Its Lead

The driving force behind Vertiv's backlog is a fundamental problem with physics: air is no longer enough. Traditional data centers cool servers by blowing cold air through racks. However, modern AI clusters, like those using NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips, are pushing power densities to 100 kilowatts (kW) per rack and beyond. At these levels, air simply cannot transfer heat fast enough to prevent hardware failure.

Vertiv has established itself as the market leader in the transition to Liquid Cooling. This includes Direct-to-Chip technology, where fluid is pumped through metal plates attached directly to the GPUs. This technological moat protects Vertiv from commodity competitors who lack the engineering pedigree to manage high-pressure fluid loops inside expensive server racks.

To deepen this moat, Vertiv completed the $1 billion acquisition of PurgeRite in December 2025. This deal represents a classic razor-and-blade business strategy. Vertiv sells the hardware (cooling units), and PurgeRite provides the specialized services required to flush, filter, and maintain the system's complex fluid chemistry. By owning the service layer, Vertiv creates a high-margin, recurring revenue stream that persists for the life of the data center.

Furthermore, the company is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop an 800-volt DC power architecture, scheduled for release in the second half of 2026. This product launch is timed to coincide with NVIDIA’s next-generation Rubin platform. By integrating its power systems directly into the blueprints for future AI factories, Vertiv ensures it remains the default infrastructure partner for the world's largest technology companies.

Why Trade Wars Won't Stop the Build-Out

Investors have rightfully expressed concern about the new 25% Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors, which were imposed in January 2026. Typically, trade wars increase costs and dampen demand. However, Vertiv benefits from a unique regulatory shield that many analysts initially overlooked.

The presidential proclamation imposing these tariffs includes a critical exemption: semiconductor imports destined for U.S. data centers with loads greater than 100 megawatts (MW) are exempt from the duty. This policy actively incentivizes the hyperscalers to build their massive AI clusters within the United States. Since the Americas region is Vertiv’s strongest market, posting 50% sales growth in Q4, this policy effectively creates a regulatory moat around its core customer base, protecting them from cost inflation.

Why Vertiv Commands a Higher Multiple

Vertiv’s strength becomes even clearer when compared with peers such as Eaton (NYSE: ETN). While Eaton is a high-quality industrial firm, it recently missed revenue estimates due to exposure to cyclical sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Vertiv, by contrast, is a pure-play on data centers. It captures the full velocity of the AI infrastructure boom without the drag of slower-growing legacy industries.

Trading at approximately 40 times forward earnings, Vertiv commands a premium price. However, context is key. When adjusting for growth using the PEG Ratio (Price/Earnings-to-Growth), the stock appears fairly valued. With earnings projected to grow at 43% in 2026, the PEG ratio sits near 1.0, suggesting investors are paying a fair price for elite growth. Additionally, S&P Global Ratings recently upgraded Vertiv to Investment Grade (BBB-), a move that lowers the company's cost of capital and opens the stock to a wider pool of institutional investors.

The Toll Booth for the AI Age

Vertiv Holdings has successfully graduated from a cyclical industrial manufacturer to a secular growth compounder. The shift in the AI bottleneck from silicon availability to physical infrastructure availability has placed the company in an enviable position. With a $15 billion backlog, a protected domestic market, and a strategic grip on the essential technologies of liquid cooling and high-voltage power, Vertiv has become the toll booth for the AI supercycle.

While customer concentration among the Magnificent Seven remains a risk to watch, the company's execution suggests that as long as the arms race for compute power continues, Vertiv will be the one keeping the lights on and the temperatures down.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.