Vertiv (VRT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 35%

Key Points Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) delivered record GAAP revenue of $2,638 million in Q2 2025, up 35.1 % year over year and beat expectations by 12.1% (GAAP).

Adjusted earnings per share rose 42% year-over-year in Q2 2025 to $0.95, outpacing analyst estimates by $0.12 (non-GAAP).

Strong orders growth and a record $8.5 billion backlog as of Q2 2025 supported a raised full-year outlook, despite temporary margin pressure from tariffs and supply chain costs.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT), a global supplier of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers and communication networks, released its second quarter results on July 30, 2025. The release detailed record GAAP revenue gains and a significant beat on non-GAAP earnings expectations. Revenue (GAAP) reached $2,638 million, compared to the analyst consensus of $2,353.9 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.95, outpacing the $0.83 consensus. This performance was driven by surging demand for data center solutions, particularly in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. Despite impressive sales and profit growth, higher supply chain and tariff-related costs pressured adjusted operating margins. Overall, the quarter showcased Vertiv's strong market traction and its ability to capitalize on accelerating trends in the digital infrastructure space.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.95 $0.83 $0.67 41.8 % Revenue (GAAP) $2,638 million $2,353.9 million $1,952.8 million 35.1 % Adjusted Operating Profit $489.3 million $381.8 million 28.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 18.5 % 19.6 % (1.1) pp Adjusted Free Cash Flow $277 million $336.5 million (17.7 %)

About Vertiv: Business Model and Strategic Focus

Vertiv provides foundational technologies for digital infrastructure. Its portfolio includes power management products, thermal management systems, racks, enclosures, and remote monitoring solutions. These products are essential for data centers, communication networks, and key industrial applications where uptime and performance are critical.

The company’s recent strategic focus includes expanding its product innovation—especially in areas needed for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud deployments—while investing in its global supply chain and manufacturing footprint. By strengthening relationships with large data center operators and technology leaders, Vertiv positions itself as a go-to partner for reliable infrastructure. Its ability to deliver on a growing backlog and execute on large-scale projects is considered central to its continued success.

Quarterly Highlights: Performance Drivers and Key Metrics

The period saw Vertiv exceed revenue and earnings expectations, reflecting exceptional demand for its digital infrastructure solutions. Organic orders expanded by roughly 15 % compared to the prior year, and the company’s backlog surged to a record $8.5 billion as of Q2 2025—supported by a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.2x. Backlog and order strength signal continued future revenue and underline growing industry reliance on Vertiv as the market for data centers rapidly evolves.

By region, the Americas segment led growth with net sales up 42.9% (GAAP), buoyed by robust North American data center investment. Adjusted operating profit in this region increased by 34.9% compared to Q2 2024. Services & spares in the Americas were up 22.9% year-over-year for the three months ended June 30, 2025. However, additional costs from tariffs and supply chain reconfiguration led to some margin compression—adjusted operating margin in the Americas fell by 1.4 percentage points compared to Q2 2024.

The Asia Pacific segment also posted substantial gains. Net sales increased 35.1% year-over-year. Adjusted operating profit in Asia Pacific jumped 83.3%, and adjusted operating margin improved by 2.7 percentage points year over year. While service revenue growth trailed that of product sales, both areas contributed positively.

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), net sales grew 12.5%. Management noted that EMEA pipelines remain robust and are growing.

Innovation, Operations, and Material Events

Product innovation remains a mainstay of Vertiv’s strategy, underlined by high R&D investment and recent collaboration announcements. The company continued to invest in engineering and research for its next-generation AI-optimized infrastructure. Its cooling systems, modular power solutions, and integrated white-space products are designed for demanding applications in hyperscale and AI-driven data centers. Vertiv also announced plans to acquire Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, extending its portfolio in high-density racks and enclosures. This acquisition was not reflected in the current quarter’s guidance and results.

Though order momentum was strong, the quarter was not without headwinds. Tariff-related expenses and the cost of rapidly shifting the company’s manufacturing footprint to mitigate those tariffs weighed on margins. Management called these pressures temporary, and reiterated a plan including commercial pricing actions and supply chain reconfiguration. According to company leaders, these countermeasures should reduce the impact of tariffs toward the end of the year, but margin pressure persisted for the quarter.

On the cash flow front, adjusted free cash flow was $277 million—down 17.7% from the prior year quarter—largely due to working capital investments to support growth. Operating cash flow (GAAP) also declined versus a very strong prior year period. Still, on a year-to-date basis, adjusted free cash flow had increased 24%.

The company also did not repurchase shares, choosing instead to retain financial flexibility for future acquisitions and to maintain a conservative balance sheet.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Vertiv raised its financial outlook for FY2025 across most major non-GAAP metrics. For the full year 2025, the company now expects net sales between $9.93 billion and $10.08 billion, organic growth of 23 % to 25 %, adjusted operating profit (non-GAAP) of $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.75 to $3.85. Guidance for adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) is $1.375 billion to $1.425 billion. However, management revised its margin outlook downward, with adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) now forecast between 19.7% and 20.3%, a decrease from earlier targets.

For Q3 2025, projections include net sales of $2,510 million to $2,590 million, 20 % to 24 % organic growth, and adjusted EPS between $0.94 and $1.00. Management cautioned that these expectations do not factor in any impacts from proposed tariffs that may take effect after July 28, 2025, as regulatory clarity on additional trade policies is still pending. Vertiv’s large backlog, ongoing tariff mitigation, and continued investment in manufacturing and product development will be central areas for investors to watch in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

