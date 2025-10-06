Vertiv Surges 31% in One Month: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Vertiv VRT shares have gained 31.5% in a month, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 5.7%.



Vertiv’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments. Hewlett-Packard and Super Micro Computer shares have gained 3.9% and 29.8%, respectively, in the past month.



The outperformance can be attributed to VRT’s extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions, a notable feature.



In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 11%, with a book-to-bill of 1.2 times for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 7% sequentially and 21% year over year to $8.5 billion.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VRT Benefits From Strategic Acquisitions

Vertiv is a leading provider of thermal and power management solutions for data centers that consume immense amounts of power. The increasing complexity of AI hardware and edge computing further increases the demand for power. Vertiv’s energy-efficient power and cooling solutions play a critical role in this aspect.



Acquisitions have played an important role in further expanding Vertiv’s footprint. In August, Vertiv acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium-based company known for its hyperautomation and generative AI software.



This move aims to improve its AI-driven monitoring and control technologies for power and cooling systems. The acquisition boosts Vertiv’s capacity to provide smart infrastructure solutions that optimize energy use, increase uptime, and enhance operational intelligence in data centers worldwide.



The company also completed its $200 million acquisition of Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, broadening its rack, cabinet, and integrated infrastructure offerings for critical digital infrastructure.

Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Vertiv’s expanding portfolio has been a major growth driver for its success. In August, Vertiv announced the global launch of Vertiv OneCore. This is a scalable, prefabricated data center solution that combines power, thermal and IT infrastructure into one factory-assembled system.



OneCore is designed to speed up high-density deployments. It simplifies installation, reduces on-site complexity, and supports flexible, energy-efficient setups for AI and enterprise applications.

Vertiv Benefits From Rich Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, NVIDIA NVDA, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



In June 2025, Vertiv announced its energy-efficient 142KW cooling and power reference architecture for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform. Vertiv solutions are available as SimReady 3D assets in the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations.

VRT Raises 2025 Guidance

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $9.925 billion and $10.075 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 23% and 25%.



VRT expects 2025 non-GAAP earnings between $3.75 and $3.85 per share.



For third-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.510 billion and $2.590 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20% to 24% range.



VRT expects third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings between 94 cents and $1.00 per share.

VRT’s Earnings Estimates Revisions Are Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 99 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.26%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.98 billion, suggesting growth of 24.55% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.83 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 34.39% increase from the 2024 reported figure.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv Stock is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 19.57X, compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 11.25X, Super Micro Computer’s and Hewlett Packard’s 4.90X and 1.32X, respectively.

VRT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

