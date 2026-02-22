Vertiv Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Key Points

Vertiv is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for data center infrastructure.

The company has seen exceptional growth in its orders, and its backlog has more than doubled over the past year to $15 billion.

The stock trades at an expensive valuation as investors pay up for future growth.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) stock is a popular pick-and-shovel play on the increased build-out efforts related to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The company provides key cooling and power infrastructure for AI data centers, and on Feb. 11, its stock surged 34% after the company reported stellar fourth-quarter earnings results.

Here's what investors need to know about Vertiv and whether it's a buy, hold, or sell.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Reasons to buy or hold Vertiv

Vertiv is in an excellent position to benefit from the multiyear secular trend in data center construction. As the use of AI increases, hyperscalers that provide AI services need to expand capacity to meet the growing demand.

The company is positioning itself as an important partner in the AI ecosystem, particularly in high-density cooling and power. It's working with Nvidia to design 800V DC power architectures, which it plans to release later this year, aligning with the roll-out of Nvidia's Rubin Ultra platforms next year.

In addition, it has introduced the Vertiv OneCore prefabricated modular data centers. This is a standardized architecture that pre-integrates power, thermal management, racks, software, and services into a single unified system, enabling customers to deploy capacity more quickly to meet hyperscalers' speed-to-market needs.

Vertiv is seeing very strong demand for its power and thermal management products. For example, in the fourth quarter, organic orders grew 252% year over year, helping its backlog grow to $15 billion, more than doubling over the past year. Another positive sign is its book-to-bill ratio of 2.9, indicating that demand is far outpacing the revenue it's currently recognizing.

Reasons to sell Vertiv

While the opportunity is huge, there are some risks associated with the high valuation expectations and potential shifts that could displace its current hardware.

One risk is that hardware technology may shift, for example, if chip architecture advances and reduces the need for extensive cooling. In January, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company's next-generation Vera Rubin chips may not require water chillers, prompting a brief sell-off in cooling stocks.

Another risk is its lofty valuation. The stock looks very pricey at 72.3 times its trailing-12-month earnings per share. Analysts are forecasting strong growth, expecting non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share to increase by 44% in 2026 to $5.99 and by another 33% in 2027, to $8.01.

Is Vertiv stock right for you?

Vertiv's opportunity is huge, and its backlog is growing rapidly. Analysts and investors are optimistic about its future growth trajectory, as evidenced by strong earnings projections over the coming years. As a result, the stock trades at a high valuation, which investors expect it to grow into.

I like the stock and the opportunities ahead. It trades at a lofty valuation, so that's something investors will want to keep in mind. If you're a conservative investor looking for steady returns, this stock isn't for you. However, if you are more aggressive and believe in Vertiv's growth prospects driven by its artificial intelligence and data center architecture, it looks like a buy today.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.