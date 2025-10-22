Vertiv Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings (VRT) said, for 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $4.07 - $4.13. At midpoint, this represents an increase of $0.30 from prior guidance range. Net sales are now projected in a range of $10.16 billion- $10.24 billion. Organic net sales growth is projected in a range of 26% - 28%.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $1.23 - $1.29, net sales in a range of $2.81 billion - $2.89 billion, and organic net sales growth in a range of 18% - 22%.

Third quarter earnings came in at $398.5 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $176.6 million, or $0.46 per share, last year. Excluding items, Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $485.3 million or $1.24 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose to $2.68 billion from $2.07 billion last year. Organic net sales were up 28%.

Shares of Vertiv are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

