The Vertiv Pullback: Ignore the Noise, Buy the Data

On Dec. 12, Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) closed nearly 10% lower at $161.14—a sharp correction that startled investors. However, the decline was not driven by a deterioration in Vertiv’s business fundamentals, but rather by market reactions to external factors—most notably, Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) most recent earnings report and an analyst downgrade from Wolfe Research.

While Vertiv and Oracle operate in different segments of the tech ecosystem—Vertiv in data center infrastructure and Oracle in enterprise software—the market drew a connection between Oracle’s revenue miss and the broader demand for AI infrastructure. This led to sympathy selling in related stocks, including Vertiv.

The market appears to be reacting to headline fear, specifically regarding the timeline for artificial intelligence (AI) monetization.

However, the sympathy selling may represent an overreaction. Vertiv's drop does not necessarily represent a warning sign.

For investors willing to look past the immediate noise, the sell-off could create an attractive entry point into a company whose fundamental demand drivers remain strong.

Reading Between the Lines: The $50 Billion Signal

The primary trigger for the broader market anxiety was Oracle’s recent earnings. The software giant missed revenue estimates, which spooked investors, who interpreted this as a sign the AI boom is cooling. The logic used by the market was simple—if Oracle isn't making as much money as expected from selling AI services, demand for those services must be slowing.

However, for Vertiv investors, the most critical data point was buried deeper in the report.

While software sales missed the mark, Oracle aggressively raised its capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance for fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) to $50 billion, up $15 billion from prior guidance.

It is vital to understand what CapEx means in this context. Capital expenditure refers to the money a company spends to buy, maintain, or improve its fixed assets.

For a tech giant like Oracle, this $50 billion is largely earmarked for building and equipping physical data centers.

This creates a massive green light for Vertiv. If Oracle is accelerating construction to the tune of $50 billion, it will require a large number of cooling systems and power distribution units to keep those servers running. Vertiv is the provider of the picks and shovels that are designed for this exact build-out.

While the market worried about Oracle's software sales, it missed the fact that Oracle is buying more hardware infrastructure than ever before. For Vertiv, the demand signal is stronger today than it was before the Oracle report.

Valuation vs. Velocity: Why Growth Justifies the Price

The second factor weighing on Vertiv stock was an analyst downgrade from Wolfe Research, which moved Vertiv from Outperform to Peer Perform. The analyst argued that the stock, having risen approximately 14 times in value since late 2022, was overpriced. In financial terms, this means that Vertiv’s stock price was so high that any small piece of bad news could cause a drop, as investors have already priced in all the good news.

While it is true that Vertiv trades at a premium compared to the broader market, the company’s recent performance data suggests that this premium is justified by rapid growth.

Key Performance Indicators:

Explosive Demand: Organic orders surged 60% year-over-year, indicating robust demand.

Organic orders surged 60% year-over-year, indicating robust demand. Record Backlog: The company holds a backlog of $9.5 billion, meaning it has nearly $10 billion in signed contracts awaiting fulfillment.

The company holds a backlog of $9.5 billion, meaning it has nearly $10 billion in signed contracts awaiting fulfillment. Rising Guidance: Management raised its full-year 2025 guidance across all key metrics, projecting a 44% increase in earnings per share (EPS).

High valuations are often a concern when growth is slowing, but Vertiv is delivering 29% revenue growth and expanding its profit margins, which supports the stock's premium price.

Temporary Tariff Pressures Already Being Addressed

One legitimate concern is the impact of new Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum derivatives, expected to reduce profit margins by about 100 basis points in Q4 2025.

However, management has confirmed they are actively adjusting supply chains and pricing strategies. They expect to materially offset these costs by the time the company exits the first quarter of 2026. This demonstrates that the issue is a temporary speed bump that is already being managed, rather than a long-term structural problem.

Vertical Integration: Owning the Rack, the Coolant, and the Service

Vertiv’s dominance does not come from simply selling more units; it comes from solving a fundamental physics problem. As AI chips advance, they generate more heat. Traditional air cooling, which involves blowing cold air through a room using fans, is no longer sufficient for these high-density systems. If the chips get too hot, they throttle down or fail.

To address this, Vertiv is collaborating directly with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) on 800V DC power and cooling platforms. These systems are designed specifically for the upcoming NVIDIA Rubin Ultra chips. This partnership effectively locks Vertiv into the industry leader's future hardware roadmap, ensuring their products will be the standard for the next generation of data centers rolling out in 2026 and 2027.

Beyond partnerships, Vertiv has aggressively expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions to own the entire ecosystem:

PurgeRite ($1 Billion): Acquired in December 2025, PurgeRite specializes in maintaining liquid cooling loops, creating a recurring, high-margin revenue stream.

Acquired in December 2025, PurgeRite specializes in maintaining liquid cooling loops, creating a recurring, high-margin revenue stream. Great Lakes Data Racks ($203.5 Million): Enables Vertiv to manufacture the racks that house servers, completing its end-to-end product control.

By owning the rack's manufacturing, the cooling liquid that flows through it, and the service contract to maintain it, Vertiv captures more value from every square foot of the data center. This vertical integration creates a wide moat, making it difficult for competitors to displace them.

Following the Money, Not the Sentiment

The recent 10% drop in Vertiv’s stock price appears to be a sentiment-driven opportunity rather than a reflection of business failure. The fundamentals, including record orders, a massive backlog, and accelerating CapEx spending from major customers such as Oracle, contradict the adverse price action.

As long as technology giants continue spending billions to build the physical layer of the AI economy, Vertiv remains an essential partner. The recent pullback has removed some of the froth from the stock price, offering a more attractive entry point for investors focused on the long-term growth of digital infrastructure.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.