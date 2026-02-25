Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Price Target Increased by 35.04% to 265.81

The average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) has been revised to $265.81 / share. This is an increase of 35.04% from the prior estimate of $196.83 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $320.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from the latest reported closing price of $253.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.49%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 341,013K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,267K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 61.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,231K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,727K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,411K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 66.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,066K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,922K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,730K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

