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Vertiv Holdings Co Reports Rise In Q1 Income

April 22, 2026 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $390 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.2% to $2.650 billion from $2.036 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $390 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.650 Bln vs. $2.036 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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