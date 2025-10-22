Vertiv Holdings Co Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $398.5 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $176.6 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $485.3 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.0% to $2.675 billion from $2.073 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 - $1.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,810- $2,890 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.13 Full year revenue guidance: $10,160- $10,240 Mln

