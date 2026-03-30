Vertiv Gains From Expanding Client Base: Will the Momentum Continue?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from a rapidly expanding client base, driven by strong demand for data center infrastructure and AI-related solutions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, organic orders rose approximately 252% year over year, with the backlog increasing to $15.0 billion, up 109% year over year and 57% sequentially. The book-to-bill ratio for the fourth quarter was approximately 2.9x, and trailing 12-month organic orders growth was 81% compared with the prior-year period.



Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes NVIDIA, Generate Capital, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



In March 2026, Vertiv announced its partnership with NVIDIA to provide DSX SimReady digital power and cooling systems for AI factory designs. This collaboration aims to enable faster, safer deployment using scalable, simulation-validated building blocks. The initiative brings together physical infrastructure through the Vertiv OneCore Rubin DSX architecture. It integrates power, cooling and controls into standardized 12.5MW modules. This setup boosts performance, speeds up deployment and supports the growth of next-generation AI factories.



Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which will continue to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For first-quarter 2026, revenues are expected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 26% range.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions are facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments.



Super Micro Computer is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. In March 2026, Super Micro Computer expanded its enterprise portfolio with new systems featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs to support AI workloads across data centers, cloud, and edge environments.



Hewlett-Packard Enterprises’ partnership with NVIDIA has been noteworthy. Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently expanded its AI portfolio with NVIDIA at the GPU Technology Conference 2026, introducing new AI servers, storage, supercomputing, and AI factory solutions to help enterprises scale and deploy AI workloads more efficiently.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 55.4% in the past six-month period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 7.9% and 24%, respectively.

VRT Stock Performance



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Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 24.37X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 8.78X. VRT has a Value Score of F.

VRT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.15 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 46.43% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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