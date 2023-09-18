Vertex (VRTX) Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Kaftrio Expanded Use

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that its triple combination cystic fibrosis (CF) therapy, Kaftrio,has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for expanded use to treat younger age groups of two to five years old.

The CHMP recommended extending the drug’s marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) in patients aged between six and eleven years who have at least one F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene in combination with Kalydeco (ivacaftor).

Vertex’s Kaftriois an orally administered medicine. The drug is already approved in the EU in patients aged six years and older for the same indication. Kaftrio is also approved in the United States under the brand name Trikafta to treat CF in people aged two years and older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Besides EU and the United States, Trikaftais approved by regulatory authorities in Great Britain, Australia and Canada, for people with CF aged six and above.

VRTX enjoys a dominant position in the CF market. Trikafta/ Kaftrio generated revenues of $4.34 billion in the first half of 2023, accounting for almost 89% of the company’s total revenues. The label extension of the drug will expand its targeted patient population as more than 12,000 children will be eligible for the drug. This will likely result in increased sales of the drug in the upcoming quarters.

While CF remains the main area of focus, VRTX is also developing treatments for sickle cell disease (SCD), transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type I diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company also has earlier-stage programs in diseases, such as muscular dystrophies.

Most notable among these non-CF indications is Vertex’s collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP for the development and commercialization of exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) to treat SCD and TDT.

In the United States, the FDA granted priority review to the biologics license applications (BLAs) filing for exa-cel in SCD indication, while the exa-cel filing in TDT indication has been accepted for a standard review by the agency. Final decisions on the BLAs for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications are expected by Dec 8, 2023, and Mar 30, 2024, respectively. Vertex believes exa-cel has the potential to be a one-time functional cure for SCD and TDT patients with an estimated patient population of approximately 32,000.

The FDA nod to exa-cel will also make it Vertex’s first marketed product approved in a non-CF indication. Vertex expects exa-cel to be its next commercial launch.

