Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that the FDA approved the expanded use of its cystic fibrosis (CF) drug Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in children aged 12 months to less than 24 months.

The approval covers treatments of CF in toddlers who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

The approval for Orkambi is based on data from a phase III study that evaluated the drug in participants aged one year to less than two years over a 24-week period. Data from the study showed that participants treated with Orkambi demonstrated a safety profile and pharmacokinetics identical to those observed in patients aged two years and older who were treated with the drug.

Additional data from the study also showed that Orkambi has the potential for CF disease modification, including a reduction in sweat chloride concentration.

Prior to label expansion, Orkambi was already approved by the FDA to treat CF in people aged two years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation.

Vertex expects that the label expansion will allow the company to treat nearly 300 children suffering from CF.

CF is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple organs, including the heart, liver and lungs. It is caused by the absence or shortage of CFTR protein, resulting in poor flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in several organs.

Such consistent positive regulatory approvals have led to an increase in the eligible patient population for Vertex’s approved medicines in the past 2-3 years. All these approvals have led to an increase in product revenues for Vertex.

Currently, CF is the key focus of Vertex. The company’s lead marketed products are Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), Symdeko/Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor), which are collectively approved to treat more than 83,000 people with CF in North America, Europe and Australia. In first-half 2022, the company generated $4.3 billion entirely as revenue from CF product sales, up 22% from the year-ago period’s levels.

