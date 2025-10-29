Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed at $417.21, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 7.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 7.99%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.88%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating a 9.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.95 per share and a revenue of $11.98 billion, representing changes of +4173.81% and +8.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vertex Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.67.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

