Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) was up +2.79% at $443.92. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 13.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 5.12%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating a 9.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.13 per share and revenue of $12.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.97% and +8.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.58 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.4, which means Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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