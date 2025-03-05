Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $124.9 billion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a global biotechnology company. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF).

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fits this criterion perfectly. VRTX has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies and continues to advance clinical and research programs.

Active Investor:

The biopharmaceutical company dipped 6.3% from its 52-week high of $519.88. Over the last three months, VRTX shares have risen 4.8%, outperforming the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s (IYH) marginal rise.

Longer term, VRTX has climbed 20.7% on a YTD basis, surpassing IYH’s 6.4% gain. Additionally, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have surged 14.7% over the past 52 weeks, while the IYH has improved nearly 1.2% in the same period.

VRTX has mostly been trading above its 200-day moving averages since last year. Also, the stock stayed above its 50-day moving average during the period despite some fluctuations.

VRTX announced a reimbursement agreement with NHS England for eligible sickle cell disease (SCD) patients to access the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, CASGEVY, creating a positive sentiment, and its shares jumped 5.3% on Jan. 31.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceutical fell 3.1% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 10. While revenue grew 15.7% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.98 fell short of analysts' expectations. Rising R&D and SG&A expenses, which increased by 22.9% to $1.2 billion, raised concerns about profitability as Vertex invests heavily in new therapies and partnerships. Lastly, net income declined by 5.5% year-over-year, partially due to costs from the Alpine acquisition, further weighing on investor sentiment.

In contrast, rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has underperformed VRTX. Shares of REGN have declined 30.4% in the last 52 weeks and 5.2% on a YTD basis.

Despite VRTX’s strong price action over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $506.50.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.