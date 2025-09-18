Markets
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Secures Italian Reimbursement Agreement For Gene-Edited Therapy CASGEVY

September 18, 2025 — 01:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Thursday announced a reimbursement agreement with the Italian Medicines Agency that allows eligible transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease patients to access the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy CASGEVY.

CASGEVY, a non-viral ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy, is designed to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells, reducing or eliminating vaso-occlusive crises for SCD patients and transfusion needs for TDT patients.

VRTX is currently trading at $387.05, down $0.10 or 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

