Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.191 billion, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $913.0 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.287 billion or $5.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $3.190 billion from $2.912 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

