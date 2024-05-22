Vertex Minerals Seeks New Securities Quotation

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Minerals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, which includes 17,256,790 ordinary fully paid shares and 5,752,277 options expiring in July 2027. The application, dated May 22, 2024, follows previous market announcements and adheres to the ASX Listing Rules.

