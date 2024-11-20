News & Insights

VERSES AI Inc. Advances Smart City Projects and Product Development

November 20, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VERSES AI Inc (VRSSF) has released an update.

VERSES AI Inc. has announced strategic developments including a smart cities project in Abu Dhabi with Analog, promising an initial revenue of $3 million. The company has also streamlined operations to cut costs by 30%, and is advancing its flagship product, Genius, through a beta program and research collaborations. These efforts are part of VERSES’ broader strategy to shape the AI industry with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

