VERSES AI Inc. Advances Smart City Projects and Product Development

VERSES AI Inc. has announced strategic developments including a smart cities project in Abu Dhabi with Analog, promising an initial revenue of $3 million. The company has also streamlined operations to cut costs by 30%, and is advancing its flagship product, Genius, through a beta program and research collaborations. These efforts are part of VERSES’ broader strategy to shape the AI industry with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

