VersaBank Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - VersaBank (VBNK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$5.20 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$5.52 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VersaBank reported adjusted earnings of C$10.55 million or C$0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.6% to C$35.09 million from C$27.29 million last year.

VersaBank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.20 Mln. vs. C$5.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.16 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$35.09 Mln vs. C$27.29 Mln last year.

