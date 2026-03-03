VersaBank Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - VersaBank (VBNK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$11.07 million, or C$0.35 per share. This compares with C$8.14 million, or C$0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VersaBank reported adjusted earnings of C$12.16 million or C$0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.2% to C$36.51 million from C$27.83 million last year.

VersaBank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$11.07 Mln. vs. C$8.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.35 vs. C$0.28 last year. -Revenue: C$36.51 Mln vs. C$27.83 Mln last year.

