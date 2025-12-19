VersaBank Names Nicolas Ospina Global CFO; Promotes CFO John Asma To EVP

(RTTNews) - VersaBank (VBNK) on Friday announced that Nicolas Ospina has been appointed Global Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 5, 2026, in support of the bank's proposed restructuring to a standard U.S. bank framework.

CFO John Asma was promoted to Executive Vice President, responsible for operations and execution of strategy for Canadian Digital Banking.

Asma has served as Chief Financial Officer since December 2023.

Ospina joins from Raymond James Financial, Inc., bringing more than a decade of banking, financial services, and capital markets experience.

On Thursday, VersaBank closed trading 2.77% higher at $14.84 on the Nasdaq.

