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Verra Mobility Stock Tanks 71%

May 27, 2026 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation plunged about 71 percent in Wednesday morning trading, likely due to yesterday's announcement regarding a contract termination notice from Avis Budget Group and the company's revised outlook for full-year 2026.

The company's stock is currently trading at $3.7550, down 71.29 percent or $9.33, over the previous close of $13.08 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $3.400 and $25.830 in the past one year.

Following the receipt of the notice, the company plans to reduce costs and re-allocate certain resources associated with the customer to other customers. Meanwhile, it now projects revenue of $985 million to $995 million, and adjusted earnings of $1.19 to $1.25 per share for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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