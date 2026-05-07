Verra Mobility Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management described as “a solid start to 2026,” with revenue aligned to internal expectations and profitability coming in slightly ahead due to favorable mix and timing. Total revenue was $224 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $86 million, supported by better-than-expected New York City camera installations later in the quarter and lower bad debt expense.

Chief Executive Officer David Roberts said the company is continuing to execute on its “safe, smart, and connected” strategy across its segments, with Government Solutions delivering strong bookings momentum and Commercial Services navigating prior-period fleet management churn. Chief Financial Officer Craig Conti reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow.

Quarterly financial performance and cash flow

Conti said consolidated results were “generally in line to slightly ahead of internal expectations,” with total revenue in line and adjusted EBITDA dollars and margins slightly ahead. The company reported net income of $27 million, including a tax provision of about $14 million and an effective tax rate of 34%, which Conti said was “temporarily higher this quarter” due to stock-based compensation and reserve timing. He said the company expects the full-year effective tax rate to be 28% to 29% based on planned activities in the second half of 2026.

Earnings per share were $0.17 compared to $0.20 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.25 versus $0.30 a year earlier, which Conti attributed to lower adjusted EBITDA and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by share repurchases conducted in late 2025 and early 2026.

Operating cash flow was $41 million and free cash flow was $10 million, below the company’s internal expectation of roughly $20 million. Conti said the shortfall was driven by timing-related items, including:

$7 million of temporarily increased Government Solutions inventory tied to weather delays in New York City.

About $5 million increase in Commercial Services unbilled receivables due to non-recurring timing items related to toll settlements and end-user invoicing.

Partially offset by roughly $2 million of year-over-year bad debt improvement in Commercial Services.

Conti said these items were “solely timing related,” and the company reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow outlook.

Government Solutions: bookings momentum, New York City dynamics, and Mosaic

Roberts called Government Solutions the “standout contributor” in the quarter, citing “strong momentum in bookings” with up to $13 million in new awards in Q1. He said wins spanned multiple product offerings, including red light, speed, work zone, mobile bus lane, and school bus enforcement programs. Over the trailing 12 months, he said new bookings totaled approximately $71 million.

On the revenue side, Conti said Government Solutions service revenue increased 4% year over year, driven by 12% growth outside of New York City. Within New York City, he said incremental new camera installation growth was more than offset by an updated contract pricing change that went into effect Jan. 1. Total Government Solutions revenue rose 3%, as product revenue declined about $1 million primarily due to lower international product revenue.

Government Solutions segment profit was $21 million, with margins of approximately 20%. Conti said the decline in segment profit and margin was “primarily attributable to the New York City pricing change,” though he noted performance was better than expected due to faster-than-anticipated New York City installations in March and growth outside New York.

Roberts highlighted progress on Mosaic, the company’s “secure, cloud-based back-end automated enforcement platform” for Government Solutions. He said several customers have migrated to the platform and additional migrations are underway, adding that Mosaic is expected to improve productivity and support long-term margin expansion.

During Q&A, management reiterated its expectations for Mosaic-related savings. In response to a question from CJS Securities’ Daniel Moore, management said it still expects “10-15” (million) of savings in 2027, with 15 million at the upper end, and characterized Mosaic as expected to be “breakeven this year from an investment.”

Roberts also pointed to California as an area of continued opportunity, telling JPMorgan’s Tomohiko Sano the company has continued to “do very well in California” and that legislation the company supported has been “a tailwind.” He said Verra Mobility has won “more than our fair share” of opportunities and expects further expansion over time.

Commercial Services: tolling resilience, fleet management churn, and contract renewal

Commercial Services revenue declined about 4% year over year. Conti said rental car (RAC) tolling revenue increased 1% due to increased product adoption and tolling activity, supported by a 1.5% increase in U.S. travel volume, but growth was offset by a $2 million non-recurring accounting true-up. He also said the fleet management (FMC) business declined 19%, or about $3.6 million, due to prior-period customer churn.

Excluding the FMC churn and the non-recurring true-up, Conti said revenue growth “would have been mid-single digits for the quarter.” Commercial Services segment profit margins increased 100 basis points year over year, which he said reflected volume leverage and lower bad debt expense due to improved cash collections.

Looking ahead, Roberts said management is “cautiously optimistic about travel trends,” while also noting that fuel prices and geopolitical events “could weigh on travel, household budgets, and consumer sentiment.” Conti told JPMorgan that as of the night before the call, travel metrics were about 101% year over year, consistent with the company’s model for the rest of 2026.

Management also discussed a significant customer relationship representing more than 10% of revenue that remains under a short-term contract extension while long-term renewal negotiations continue. Roberts said discussions are “ongoing and constructive,” but declined to provide timing for a resolution.

Parking Solutions, transformation actions, capital allocation, and guidance

Parking Solutions revenue was $20 million with segment profit of approximately $3 million. Conti said SaaS and services sales increased about 6% year over year, while product revenue declined about $600,000. Segment profit margins expanded 210 basis points due to revenue mix and “other one-time items.”

Roberts said the company launched a “company-wide transformation initiative” to optimize costs and improve operational efficiency. As part of that effort, he said Verra Mobility reduced its workforce by approximately 5% in the first quarter, which management expects will generate approximately $10 million in annualized cost savings. Conti later said those savings are already reflected in guidance and will be redeployed into the business, potentially across R&D and other operating expenses, to support growth initiatives.

On capital allocation, Conti said the company ended the quarter with net leverage of 2.5 times, reflecting first-quarter share repurchases partially funded by the credit revolver. Verra Mobility repurchased about 2.2 million shares for roughly $50 million in Q1, bringing cumulative repurchases to $184 million under its $250 million authorization, leaving $66 million remaining. Conti said the company slowed repurchases in Q1 due to seasonally lower cash generation and temporary items such as weather-related inventory increases in New York City.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, including total revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $405 million to $415 million, adjusted EPS of $1.32 to $1.38, and free cash flow of $150 million to $160 million. Conti said the company expects 2026 capex of approximately $125 million, “the vast majority” of which will be directed to Government Solutions for newly awarded photo enforcement programs.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.