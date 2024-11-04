Verona Pharma reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus (50c)

Reports Q3 revenue $5.6M, consensus $2.0M. “We are pleased to report an exceptionally strong start to the US launch of Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) with healthcare professionals prescribing treatment across a broad range of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) patients including background single, dual and nearly 50% on triple therapy,” said David Zaccardelli, CEO. “While it is still very early in the launch, we are extremely encouraged from the initial patient and HCP reports about Ohtuvayre’s potential to improve COPD symptoms regardless of COPD severity. This broad utilization across all patient types is consistent with market research and supports our belief that Ohtuvayre’s bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activity is a significant advancement for COPD patients and can re-define the treatment paradigm. In the third quarter, through the first seven weeks of launch, we recorded $5.6 million of net sales. We are excited by the continued acceleration as net sales for October exceeded the third quarter. More than 5,000 Ohtuvayre prescriptions were filled and more than 2,200 unique HCPs prescribed Ohtuvayre in just 12 weeks. Alongside our successful Ohtuvayre launch, in the third quarter we initiated two Phase 2 clinical trials: a dose-ranging trial with glycopyrrolate, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, supporting a nebulized fixed-dose combination program with ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD, and a trial assessing the efficacy and safety of nebulized ensifentrine in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.”

