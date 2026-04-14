Vermilion Energy Q1 Earnings Show Strength in Core Assets

Vermilion Energy’s VET first-quarter 2026 update highlights a strong operational start to the year, led by production outperformance. The Calgary-based diversified energy producer delivered average production of about 125,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (Boe/d), exceeding the upper end of its guidance range. This upside was largely driven by better-than-expected results in its core Canadian assets, particularly the Deep Basin and Montney, alongside solid contributions from its German operations. Faster-than-planned well tie-ins in the Montney also supported volumes, although weather-related disruptions in Australia partially offset gains. Overall, the quarter reflects effective execution across key producing regions.



A notable feature of the quarter was the strength in European gas pricing, which provided a meaningful uplift to Vermilion Energy’s realized revenues. The company benefited from a sharp increase in short-term gas prices in March, with quarterly average prices materially higher due to geopolitical tensions impacting supply dynamics. This pricing tailwind, combined with steady production from the Osterheide well in Germany, reinforced the importance of the company’s European exposure.



Importantly, the Q1’26 update also signals continued momentum heading into the rest of 2026. Vermilion Energy is progressing toward bringing additional German production online by mid-year, which should further support output levels. At the same time, operational efficiencies — such as early well completions and consistent drilling performance — suggest a repeatable model for sustaining production strength. While some temporary disruptions were observed, the broader trend points to improving reliability and scalability of operations. Taken together, Vermilion’s first-quarter performance underscores a combination of operational execution and favorable pricing, positioning the company well for the remainder of the year.

First-Quarter Updates From Other Energy Operators

U.S. energy behemoth Chevron CVX expects a strong Q1’26, driven by higher oil and gas prices, with upstream earnings projected to rise by $1.6–$2.2 billion. Chevron benefits from limited exposure to the Middle East, reducing operational risks compared to peers. While Chevron may see a temporary production dip, growth targets of 7-10% remain intact. Chevron is also improving efficiency through cost savings, supporting margins, cash flow, and reinforcing Chevron’s position as a resilient and attractive energy stock.



Meanwhile, European oil major Shell plc SHEL has outlined a mixed Q1’26 outlook, as weaker gas production and geopolitical disruptions weigh on performance. However, Shell expects strong oil trading and marketing gains to offset some of this pressure. Shell continues to face challenges in Qatar, impacting output and liquidity, but LNG volumes remain stable. Despite rising debt, Shell maintains a manageable balance sheet, and Shell’s diversified operations and trading strength help it navigate volatility and support overall earnings stability.

The Zacks Rundown on VET

Shares of VET have more than doubled over the past year, breezing past the energy sector’s growth.

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Vermilion Energy currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.39 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VET’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.