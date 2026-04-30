Verizon’s Signal Strength: The Turnaround Call Is Loud and Clear

Decades of attrition in the telecom sector conditioned investors to view legacy giants as utility-like dividend plays. That narrative, however, is facing a significant challenge from Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). Verizon’s impressive first-quarter performance signals that a fundamental operational pivot is not just underway but is actively generating a potent combination of subscriber growth, record profitability, and renewed capital appreciation potential that income investors can no longer afford to ignore.

For the first time since 2013, Verizon posted positive postpaid phone net additions in the first quarter, adding 55,000 subscribers. This figure marks the end of a long and painful pattern of Q1 subscriber losses, serving as powerful proof of Verizon’s revamped market strategy.

The positive result was not isolated; total mobility and broadband net additions approached 500,000 for the quarter. This performance was underpinned by a significant improvement in customer retention. Consumer postpaid phone churn fell to 90 basis points, with Verizon exiting March at a churn rate below 85 basis points.

This tightening of the subscriber funnel is a direct result of Verizon’s strategic move away from broad, margin-crushing promotions.

The most compelling aspect of the subscriber turnaround is that it was achieved alongside record profitability. Verizon reported its highest-ever quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $13.4 billion. This resulted in a 140-basis-point expansion in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 38.9%.

The data indicates that new, higher-quality subscribers are being added under a more disciplined and profitable framework. This financial strength translated directly to the bottom line, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 handily beating consensus estimates of $1.21. It is critical to contextualize the quarter’s revenue figure of $34.44 billion, which narrowly missed analyst expectations. Management commentary clarified that the top line was impacted by an 80-basis-point drag from one-time customer credits related to a January network outage. This suggests the underlying revenue trajectory is stronger than the headline number implies and aligns with Verizon’s reaffirmed full-year guidance.

Hardwiring a High-Margin Future

The strong Q1 results do not seem to be a one-off event but instead the direct outcome of a multi-pronged strategy centered on leveraging core infrastructure, embracing technology for efficiency, and maintaining a rigid focus on cost control. The integration of Frontier Communications’ assets is a central catalyst, accelerating Verizon’s push to become a dominant force in broadband.

Verizon is now on track to reach more than 32 million fiber passings by the end of the year. This aggressive fiber buildout is the linchpin of its convergence strategy, which bundles high-speed internet with mobile services. The economics of this strategy are powerful; management notes that churn on converged offers is nearly 30% lower than on standalone mobile plans. With a wireless attachment rate of 55% for broadband customers, the growing fiber footprint creates a durable, high-margin engine for both attracting and retaining valuable mobile subscribers.

Verizon’s enhanced profitability is directly tied to its abandonment of the free handset retention model. Management has pivoted to a micro-segmented approach, using data to deliver targeted offers that solve specific customer pain points rather than simply issuing expensive device subsidies. This surgical approach led to an approximate 35% sequential reduction in acquisition and retention costs in the first quarter, a structural shift supporting Verizon’s goal of achieving $5 billion in operating expense savings in 2026. Q1 operating cash flow of $8 billion was robust enough to absorb a $1.1 billion charge for severance payments, demonstrating the improving underlying cash-generation power of the business. Further de-risking the operational outlook, Verizon recently ratified a new four-year contract with its East unions, ensuring labor stability during the critical integration of the Frontier assets.

A Direct Line to Shareholder Value

For investors, Verizon’s operational turnaround creates a compelling dual thesis: a secure, high-yield dividend now complemented by tangible catalysts for capital growth.

Verizon’s free cash flow, which grew 4% year over year to $3.8 billion in Q1, provides a strong foundation for its capital allocation priorities. The dividend yield of roughly 6% remains a cornerstone of the investment case, supported by a 20-year track record of consecutive increases and a healthy cash flow payout ratio of just 30.74%.

What has changed is the introduction of an aggressive capital return program. Verizon executed $2.5 billion in share repurchases in Q1, its first significant buyback program in over a decade. This move signals management’s confidence in the operational turnaround and a commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders.

The primary headwind for investors to monitor is Verizon’s balance sheet. Leverage increased to 2.6x net unsecured debt-to-EBITDA following the Frontier acquisition.

However, management has a clear deleveraging plan in place, targeting a return to its 2x–2.25x range by 2027.

Given the demonstrable success in stabilizing its subscriber base, expanding margins to record levels, and executing a clear strategy centered on its fiber network, the investment narrative for Verizon appears to be at a significant turning point. Investors focused on income generation who also seek exposure to a credible, data-driven turnaround story may find Verizon's current posture warrants significant attention.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.