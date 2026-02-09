Verizon: Your Total Return Leader for 2026 Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is up approximately 15% year-to-date as of early February and is on track to be a leader for total return investors.

Its nearly 6% yield is safe, and the market for its stock, on track for a significant breakout, can rise another 50% within a two to three-year time frame.

The driver is the impact of the recently appointed CEO, Dan Shulman, who has reinvigorated subscriber growth for this communications stock and amplified the long-term outlook.

However, investors should still watch execution on network investments and pricing discipline as the turnaround unfolds.

Verizon Market Heats Up, On Track for Significant Breakout

The stock price action since the Q4 2025 release, issued in late January, is aggressively bullish. The market advanced by more than 15% over three weeks, rising from the low end to the high end of its existing trading range. The critical factors are the volume, which spiked to historical highs, and the indicators, which signal a strong buy. Stochastic and MACD align, with bullish crossovers near the bottom of their respective ranges, suggesting a strengthening market with bulls in charge and plenty of room to move higher.

Regarding the technical targets, the base case is a movement equal to the February rally, approximately $17, while the bull case suggests a 45% upside from the breakout point. That projection puts this market near historical highs on track to set new highs, assuming business traction and momentum are sustained. The valuation metrics are more enticing, with Verizon trading near 9x its 2026 earnings, about half its historical high.

Analysts and Institutions Drive VZ Market, Point to New Highs

Analyst sentiment underpins the stock price action. The analysts' response to Q4 results was overwhelmingly bullish, with 11 revisions issued by a field of 20, and all positive. The worst are two affirmed ratings amounting to a Moderate Buy and above-consensus price target. The remainder includes two upgrades to Buy or Outperform equivalents and seven price target increases.

The net result is that coverage remains steady, sentiment is firming, and bullish bias is strengthening. The consensus, which forecasts a new long-term high, is rising, and revision trends point to the high end of the mid-$50’s.

Institutional activity is also a driving force for this market. The group owns more than 60% of the stock and bought on balance every quarter in 2025 and the first month of 2026. The support base they provide is strong, given the greater-than-$2 bought for each $1 sold balance, and is quickly becoming a tailwind.

Assuming no change in the fundamental outlook, analysts and institutions suggest this market will set new highs soon; it's only a matter of when. When it happens, the technical targets will take effect regardless of where the analysts’ high end is set. In this scenario, VZ will continue to perform well and sustain a bullish revision cycle.

Verizon Indicates Pivot With Q4 Results, 2026 Guidance

Verizon is issued a good report and robust guidance, strengthened by CEO Shulman’s confident, consumer-focused, win-big attitude. The company reported $36.4 billion in revenue, up 2% year over year and 50 basis points better than expected, driven by a six-year high in net subscription additions. Strength was seen across business metrics, with consumer and business segments contributing to growth and margin.

Margin news is mixed: margins are contracting under the influence of marketing and 5G build-out, but still better than expected, compounded by the guidance. The net result is that adjusted earnings of $1.09 were nearly 300 bps better than MarketBeat’s reported consensus, sufficient to enable balance sheet improvement while paying dividends, and guidance for 2026 is robust. The company targets net additions two to three times the prior year's level, a six-year high in free cash flow, and low-end EPS of $4.95, compared to the $4.77 consensus estimate. This is potentially cautious, given the momentum seen in the Q4 2025 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.