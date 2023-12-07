Verizon (VZ) & Zebra Partner to Accelerate Private 5G Solutions

Verizon Communications VZ and Zebra Technologies ZBRA have joined forces to launch specialized Zebra mobile devices and software solutions tailored for Verizon Private 5G users.

Tablets and computers developed by Zebra are specifically designed for frontline workers across industries like transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The devices are equipped with Zebra Mobility DNA software, which facilitates inventory tracking, project management, and seamless communication in various work environments.

Furthermore, these devices are certified to function with Verizon's private wireless networks and can utilize Zebra Workcloud software solutions. Zebra's devices can now leverage Verizon Private 5G, which will increase network capacity, which, in turn, enables secure communication and efficient process management.

Verizon Communications Inc. Price and Consensus

Verizon Communications Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verizon Communications Inc. Quote

The collaboration aims to streamline the adoption and implementation of these devices and provide businesses with quicker access to tools essential for leveraging their private networks effectively. Also, clients who own previous Zebra devices might be qualified for refunds or a trade-in for newer models via Zebra.

Verizon offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G ultra-wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge computing and business solutions.

Recently, the company secured a $15 million contract from Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation under the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. Under the contract, Verizon will supply voice and data services across national and international locations.

The Navy divided the EIS award into two segments — voice and data. For voice services, Verizon plans to integrate innovative technologies to meet the Navy’s evolving voice needs. Simultaneously, it will upgrade data services, transitioning from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to ethernet.

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 3.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA and Flex FLEX. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 EPS has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have soared 49% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 20.1% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.