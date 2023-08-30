Verizon (VZ) Upgrades Spam Security for More Customer Connect

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ unveiled a new feature to augment customer protection against spammers. The new security tool enables customers to enact cyber defense mechanisms with ease. To activate it, users just need to send a text message OFF to 4040. This will stop unwanted email-to-text messages sent by spammers.



As the pace of digitalization continues to accelerate, instances of spam and phishing activities are on the rise. Spam text can contain malicious links that can compromise the user’s security and privacy by gathering sensitive information such as bank account details and credit card numbers. Spammers also use these channels as a tool for malware distribution. Verizon is taking active initiatives to mitigate the impact of spam messages and safeguard its users.



Verizon Security Dashboard enriches users with necessary insights on how to effectively utilize Verizon's security tools. The dashboard offers various security checklist recommendations to better equip users to protect against the landscape of online threats.



One of Verizon's key security tools is the Call Filter, which automatically blocks incoming spam calls and reports unwanted numbers. It displays the names and pictures of people who call, even when they are not in the receiver’s contact list. Moreover, Verizon’s Digital Secure is a comprehensive suite of security tools for mobile devices and computers that facilitate secure online browsing. It constantly scans and monitors online information and offers access to security experts 24/7.



Verizon mobile protect covers eligible devices with unlimited cracked screen repairs at no additional expense. Its network incorporates advanced security analytics, which ensures 24/7 monitoring of potential threats against cyber-attacks.



Verizon’s constant efforts to enhance customer experience are expected to act as a tailwind for commercial expansion. Its customer-centric strategy can bring several benefits to the company. Improving consumer satisfaction will boost brand loyalty, increase customer retention and a stable user base will provide a constant revenue stream and ensure long-term sustainability for the business.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



It continues to deploy the Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. It is also expanding its 5G Business Internet service, which offers an alternative to cable broadband. Verizon offers the best of LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The stock has declined 17.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 13.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

