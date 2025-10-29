Verizon (VZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Verizon Communications (VZ) reported revenue of $33.82 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +1.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband : 47 thousand compared to the 36.36 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 47 thousand compared to the 36.36 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios video : -70 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of -67.91 thousand.

: -70 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of -67.91 thousand. Business - Fios Internet connections : 411 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 411.53 thousand.

: 411 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 411.53 thousand. Business - Fios video connections : 49 thousand compared to the 50.13 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 49 thousand compared to the 50.13 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Operating revenues- Business : $7.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $7.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Operating revenues- Business- Wholesale : $479 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

: $479 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector : $3.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

: $3.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Operating revenues- Consumer- Other : $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $995.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.3%.

: $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $995.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.3%. Operating revenues- Consumer- Wireless equipment : $4.77 billion compared to the $4.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $4.77 billion compared to the $4.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Operating revenues- Consumer- Service : $20.34 billion compared to the $20.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $20.34 billion compared to the $20.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other : $3.35 billion versus $3.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $3.35 billion versus $3.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Operating revenues- Consumer: $26.11 billion compared to the $26.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Verizon have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

