Verizon (VZ) & Google Cloud to Boost 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon VZ has collaborated with Google Cloud to bring the power of the cloud closer to connected devices at the edge of Verizon’s network.



With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, VZ plans to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network. This will enable the bandwidth and low latency required to support real-time enterprise applications.



Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform for businesses. It has been designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency.



The combination of Verizon’s private On Site 5G and private 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will enable enterprises to unlock the power of 5G and mobile edge computing with greater operational efficiency.



Verizon and Google Cloud also plan to develop public 5G mobile edge computing for developers and enterprises. The public 5G Edge solution will enable developers to build applications at the edge of Verizon’s wireless network in various locations across the United States.



Verizon is building the 5G edge compute ecosystem to enable enterprises to benefit from a private network and edge compute infrastructure on premise.



Verizon's shares have lost 12.7% in the past year compared with the industry's decline of 17.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will allow Verizon’s customers to manage a range of devices while providing highly secure connectivity. This will enable companies to unlock more value from data and develop innovative applications.



Ericsson ERIC, in partnership with Verizon, will pilot 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge as part of a proof of concept at its USA 5G Smart Factory. Verizon’s 5G Edge, which is built on Ericsson’s 5G Private Network technology, is important for unlocking the true potential of 5G.



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs much faster than 4G. This is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than 4G LTE networks. The company plans to provide 5G Ultra Wideband using the C-band spectrum to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.



Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unparalleled speed on their phones and in homes. The company intends to continue its aggressive push into more locations.



