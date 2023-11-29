Verizon (VZ) Enhances Public Safety With 5G Network Slicing

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently collaborated with Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON, a leader in public safety technology, to showcase 5G network slicing capabilities in public safety applications. Axon Fleet 3, a cutting-edge in-car video system and the real-time situational awareness service Axon Respond was utilized during the procedure.



The Axon in-car video system offers live maps and live streaming through mobile cameras to boost safety officials’ awareness of their surroundings. During this demonstration, Verizon conducted two different tests. In one instance, Verizon deployed network-slicing-enabled commercial 5G ultra-wideband network and in the other used only the 5G ultra-wideband network without slicing.



The network slicing feature enables real-time resource allocation and customized functionalities per varied requirements. 5G with network slicing capability utilizes a virtualized network to tailor its performance to diverse services such as loT devices, AR/VR use cases, gaming, financial services and more. Each of these applications has different bandwidth and latency requirements. So, network slicing not only optimizes network performance but also drives cost efficiency and improves revenue potential.



Verizon’s test demonstrated that network-slicing-enabled 5G ensures an impressive 68% improvement in application responsiveness throughout the network. Along with the enhancement in Jitter, the time to first frame, which implies the time duration between a stream request and its accessibility to law enforcement officers, also reduced significantly. Its network slicing technology, with built-in advanced AI-ML, will facilitate automated network configuration changes and greater scalability to match the evolving demand of network services. This dynamic network provisioning will boost the efficiency of devices and better equip security personnel with enhanced situational awareness in a hostile environment.



The endeavor highlights Verizon’s commitment to innovation and the development of advanced 5G use cases. In recent years, the company has crafted a cloud-native architecture, engineered an advanced 5G standalone core, acquired spectrum assets and implemented network virtualization across its entire infrastructure from core to outer edges where users connect.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has declined 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 6.4%.



