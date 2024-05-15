Verizon (VZ) Enhances Customer Service With GenAI Integration

Over the past couple of months, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has been deploying innovative, human-assisted GenAI applications that streamline processes and ensure positive customer engagements.



These cutting-edge tools ease the business processes with Verizon and reduce the cognitive load on store and customer service employees. Designed to work alongside human representatives, these AI tools act as personal guides, leading customers to the best solutions and offers available. This approach allows Verizon's frontline representatives to build meaningful relationships with customers, underscoring the importance of each interaction.

Key Innovations

Personal Research Assistant: This technology helps Verizon's frontline teams sift through vast resources to provide accurate, personalized information swiftly. Employees can now respond to nearly 95% of customer inquiries accurately, significantly enhancing service efficiency.



“Fast Pass” to Resolution: AI intelligently pairs customers with the best-suited customer care representative, ensuring specialized assistance for specific needs. For example, a customer with an international service query is directly connected to an expert in international travel options, leading to quicker and more effective resolutions.



Personal Shopper/Problem Solver: This AI tool instantly analyzes a customer's profile, enabling employees to understand the needs better and provide tailored solutions efficiently. As a result, customer transaction times have been reduced by two to four minutes.



Segment of Me: AI enables highly personalized interactions by identifying unique customer needs and offering tailored solutions. This proactive approach has led to increased customer engagement and reduced churn rates.



These tools are already contributing to higher customer satisfaction and improved engagement across all service channels. Verizon's investment in GenAI is also driving operational efficiencies and fostering stronger customer loyalty, positioning it for sustained growth in a competitive market.

Moving Forward

With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 12.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 9.9%.



Verizon, currently, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



