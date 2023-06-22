Verizon (VZ) Demonstrates 5G Network Slicing Capabilities

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ successfully conducted a field demonstration of its network slicing capabilities in a commercial 5G environment. Network slicing facilitates the creation of multiple virtual networks on a shared physical network and allows operators to offer parts of the same network to different customers based on their use cases. Each network slice is individually configured with its own security measures and latency settings, customized to meet the dynamic requirements of various types of applications.



For instance, the network requirement for loT devices differs from smartphone applications. Automobile navigation, multiplayer online gaming or various AR/VR devices demand varying levels of network capabilities.



By leveraging cloud-native virtualized applications on the 5G standalone core, integrated with AI and ML, operators can allocate network resources in an efficient manner. Network slicing ensures effective utilization of resources, reduces expenses and boosts operational efficiency.



In the recently conducted test, a commercial 5G smartphone was employed with a combination of virtualized and non-virtualized RAN equipment and Verizon's 5G standalone core. This trial comprehensively assessed end-to-end data transmission capability on a virtual network slice by validating the optimum functionality of the device chipset, operating system, application, radio network base station and the network core.



Verizon’s cloud-based virtualized standalone core will be available for 5G network scaling compatible devices. This deployment will bring remarkable enhancements to network performance, and ensure unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network nationwide. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide customers with the most amazing 5G experience. The company offers the best LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The stock has declined 31.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 20.9%.



Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



