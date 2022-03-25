Verizon (VZ) Certifies Cradlepoint Adapter for 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon Communications Inc.’s VZ division, Verizon Business, and Cradlepoint have announced the certification of the latter’s W1850 5G Wideband Adapter to provide C-band spectrum connectivity across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network. Cradlepoint is a leading provider of LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.



This marks a milestone for Verizon’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access strategy. Business customers can now experience 5G UWB with this device to get the maximum speed and flexibility.



Businesses today need fiber-fast and cellular-simple connectivity, which drives the demand for 5G solutions. Verizon aims to cover 175 million people with 5G UWB by the end of this year.



Verizon and Cradlepoint are focused on delivering enterprise-class solutions that enable IT organizations to manage the Wireless WAN lifecycle. Cradlepoint has a comprehensive 5G for business solution portfolio, which enables enterprises to deploy distributed Wireless WANs.



Cradlepoint’s 5G Wireless WAN solutions have been designed to support Verizon’s 5G mid-band networks and have gone through extensive testing from Verizon. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unmatched speed on their phones and homes.



Cradlepoint’s C-band-capable W1850 Wideband Adapter will provide Verizon customers with the speed and capacity needed to support bandwidth-intensive use cases. The companies will continue to boost innovation while providing 5G enterprise-grade network connectivity solutions.



Verizon’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. It is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum.



The stock has lost 12.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience for customers.



VZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 119.9% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 19.2% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 18.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.