Verizon (VZ) Boosts 5G Coverage by Deploying Signal Repeaters

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently deployed signal repeaters from two different firms at multiple points across its network to augment 5G Ultra Wideband coverage and improve end-user experience. The signal repeaters from FRTek and SureCall are comparatively smaller than small cells and consume lesser energy, making them ideal cost-effective solutions that can be installed at various points.



A signal repeater is an electronic device within a communication network that accepts signals from nearby cell sites, amplifies them and re-transmits to underserved areas in dense urban locations such as multi-storied corporate buildings and residential apartments. Verizon aims to tap these functionalities to gain a competitive edge against rivals and better serve its customers.



Since its inception in 2000, FRTek has developed network repeaters with interference cancellation algorithms that ensure optimum performance against obstacles and harsh environmental conditions. Its innovative repeater technology PrimAer offers superior indoor as well as outdoor coverage and enables Verizon to direct 5G mmWave service remotely for enhanced exposure. On the other hand, Horizon — the patent-pending 5G mmWave network signal booster from SureCall — extends the reach of base stations to overcome obstructions, and easily fills 5G coverage gaps without the need for fiber backhaul. It also offers remote management facilities for comprehensive control and full access from off-site locations.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investments. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures in order to support the increased demand for network traffic.



Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. The wireless operator is building the 5G home solution and mobile edge computing on the same network. The company expects to see strong momentum in 2021 backed by customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans.



Verizon offered a bullish guidance for 2021 based on the resilient earnings performance and projected trends. The company currently expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share. While service and other revenues are likely to grow in excess of 2%, wireless service revenues are expected to jump more than 3%.



Shares of the company have gained 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 15.4%.





Verizon presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Nokia Corporation NOK, and Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Cambium has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 128%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Nokia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 1.5%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Sierra Wireless has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

