Verizon (VZ) & AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing to More Places

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and Amazon Web Services are now offering mobile edge computing in Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.



Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a cloud computing platform, brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network.



Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform for businesses. It has been designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency.



5G Edge moves the data and processing done by the applications and services closer to the end-user at the edge of the network. Verizon is building the 5G edge compute ecosystem to enable enterprises to benefit from a private network and edge compute infrastructure on premise.



Verizon’s shares have lost 6.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Launched in August 2020, Verizon and AWS currently offer mobile edge computing in 17 locations. These are Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington DC.



AWS Wavelength is an infrastructure offering optimized for mobile edge computing applications. Wavelength zones are infrastructure deployments that embed AWS compute and storage services within communication service providers’ data centers at the edge of the 5G network. This reduces the round-trip data needs to travel, enabling customers to take full advantage of the latency and bandwidth benefits offered by 5G.



Using 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, developers can build various applications such as machine learning, Internet of Things and game streaming.



Easy Aerial and Fermata Energy use Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength for drone and energy management applications.



Verizon and AWS are partnering with SaaS providers like Couchbase and Confluent for developers to seamlessly access Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength.



VZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Vocera Communications delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 109.6%, on average. The stock has returned 76.9% in the past year.



SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 10% upward over the past 60 days.



SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average. The stock has inched up 6.8% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.7% upward over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 8.7% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.