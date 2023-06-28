Verizon (VZ) Augments Fixed Wireless Connectivity Management

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is revolutionizing the way business enterprises manage their fixed wireless connections with a range of new features and native security offerings. The telecom giant is introducing a cloud-based router management dashboard, coupled with advanced security features, to empower businesses of all sizes to address their performance, security and visibility needs from a centralized location.



In a move to cater to the diverse requirements of businesses, Verizon is offering these solutions as simple-to-add enhancements to its fixed-wireless plans, eliminating the need for special equipment or in-house IT support. This means that businesses can take advantage of the new features without any installation hassles, enabling them to focus on their core operations.



Key among the offerings is the Verizon Business Internet Portal, accessible via verizon.com. The portal allows businesses to monitor and self-manage their entire portfolio of fixed-wireless connections, irrespective of the router manufacturer. It provides critical network-management capabilities such as performance monitoring, diagnostics, device management and bulk configuration management for enterprises with multiple lines.



The remote accessibility of the portal is particularly advantageous for businesses with hybrid or highly distributed work environments. It allows organizations to manage equipment across physical locations and remote work setups, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient operations.



Verizon is also introducing two tiers of its Verizon Business Internet Security (VBIS) service, available as paid enhancements to LTE or 5G Business Internet plans. VBIS offers network-native security features, including ransomware protection, phishing prevention, malware defense, malicious website blocking and more. These security services can be activated immediately, requiring no additional installation and are easily managed through the Verizon Business Internet Portal.



The integration of security services at the Internet gateway protects devices from accessing malicious content or visiting harmful websites, bolstering the overall cybersecurity of businesses. The portal provides insightful logs and reports on blocked threats, offering businesses visibility into their security defenses.



These enhancements by Verizon Business come at a time when fixed wireless access (FWA) connections are projected to grow rapidly, with multi-location businesses driving the demand. By offering a cloud-based management portal and network-native security, Verizon ensures that businesses can easily monitor and configure their FWA connectivity, regardless of their IT infrastructure size. This streamlined approach not only improves flexibility and scalability but also reinforces the value proposition of FWA for businesses across sectors.



Verizon's initiative aligns with the growing cybersecurity concerns faced by businesses of all sizes. With the rising costs of cyberattacks, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, VBIS provides a comprehensive solution that simplifies cybersecurity setup and reduces vulnerabilities. Such coveted service offerings are likely to strengthen its leading market position and augment its long-term revenues.



The stock has lost 28.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat Inc. VSAT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, enjoys a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, it designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to public as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. These satellites will be capable of covering one-third of the world, including all Americas.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

