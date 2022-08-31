Verizon Signs Lease Deal With American Tower To Boost 5G Deployment

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT), a real estate investment trust, and telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), said Wednesday that they have inked a new lease deal, to support Verizon's on-going 5G network deployment across American Tower's communications sites in the U.S. "The agreement provides a simplified and efficient leasing process through a contractual framework that will drive mutual growth and value over a multi-year period," both parties said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.